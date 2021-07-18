Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

