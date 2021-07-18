Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
