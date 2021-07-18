Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

