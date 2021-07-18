SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given Buy Rating at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.
Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,190. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.50 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
