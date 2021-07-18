SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given Buy Rating at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,190. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.50 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.