Six Columns Capital LP Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Six Columns Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Six Columns Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Six Columns Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $57.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.