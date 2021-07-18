Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,663,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

