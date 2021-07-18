Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HYHDF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. Sixty Six Capital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.
