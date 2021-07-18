SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.