Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

