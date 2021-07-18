Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Head-To-Head Survey

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 25.05 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -35.46 Fang $216.15 million 0.47 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 5 0 2.63 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 74.40%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Fang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skillz beats Fang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

