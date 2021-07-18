Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $145.67 million and $85.25 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00049446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00822533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

