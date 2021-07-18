(SMLR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

(NYSE: SMLR) is one of 8,295 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get alerts:

This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 22.71% -42.74% -6.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 6267 30416 38440 715 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 27.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $10.87 billion $1.20 billion -12.26

‘s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.