Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 263,771 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.