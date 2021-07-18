SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 289,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,895. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

