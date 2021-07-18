Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 263,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.