Solvay’s (SOLVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOLVY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SOLVY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

