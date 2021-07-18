Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 758,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.