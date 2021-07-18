Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 758,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

