Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stake Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,933,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

