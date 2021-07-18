SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

