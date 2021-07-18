Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 62.9% in June

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 108,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,744. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

