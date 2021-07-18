Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

