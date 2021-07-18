Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

