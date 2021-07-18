SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $217,985.21 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $217,985.21 and $395.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,595.63 or 1.00054557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.01200309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00359542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00367101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050494 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

