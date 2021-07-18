Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 156,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00. Insiders sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

