Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SFM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,598,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,993. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

