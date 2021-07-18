SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.89.

SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

