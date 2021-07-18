SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

