Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Friday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.31.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.