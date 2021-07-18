STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 295.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

STAG stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

