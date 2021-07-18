Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SMPR stock remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 999. Standard Metals Processing has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile
