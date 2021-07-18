Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 4.7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.85. 26,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,696,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

