Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

