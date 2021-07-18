Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,632 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 699.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,367. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.82.

