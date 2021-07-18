Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 396,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 491,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

