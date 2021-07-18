Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, reaching $468.07. 1,398,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,671. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.