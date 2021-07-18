Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

