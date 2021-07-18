Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 334.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 912,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. 5,852,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,444. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.