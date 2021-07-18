Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $26.42

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $27.14. Stem shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 132 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

