Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $750,538.21

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $750,538.21 and $198,798.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00147745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,712.17 or 0.99742001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

