Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 37,822 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 37,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $6,104,470.80.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

