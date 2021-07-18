Steven Yi Sells 15,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

MAX opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.