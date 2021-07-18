Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,803 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.