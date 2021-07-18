Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.14 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

