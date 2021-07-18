Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 41,213 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,070,713.74. Insiders sold 330,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,679 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

