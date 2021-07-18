Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

EFSC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

