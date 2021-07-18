Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 54,423 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.25 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

