Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,028 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AMC Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

