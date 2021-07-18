Stifel Nicolaus Raises EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $55.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

