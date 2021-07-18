Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110. Straumann has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

