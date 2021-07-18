StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $381,028.68 and approximately $24.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,625,533,780 coins and its circulating supply is 17,212,339,426 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

