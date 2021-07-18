Stuart A. Wevik Sells 1,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

